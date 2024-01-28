Chiefs Player Ruled Out Of AFC Title Game Claims Team Lied About Injury
By Jason Hall
January 28, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney claims the team lied about his injury status for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).
Toney, 25, who was ruled inactive on Saturday (January 27) due to a hip injury and personal reasons for the birth of his daughter, went on an expletive-laden rant during an Instagram Live on Sunday regarding his status.
“Y’all reading all this cap-a** s**? You didn’t believe it, I don’t give a f***,” Toney said. “Ain’t never been a n**** to do all that but man, that s*** cap.
“I’m not hurt. None of that s***. Save that s***. S*** my d*** too. I’m not hurt. None of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”
Toney hasn't played since he Chiefs' eventual Week 15 win against the New England Patriots when he bobbled a pass that led to an interception, the latest of his yearlong struggles, which also included standing offsides during a would-be touchdown during a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14.
Toney was acquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the New York Giants in October 2022. The former Florida standout was selected by the Giants at No. 20 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft but has failed to live up to his first-round expectations through his first three seasons.