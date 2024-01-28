Chiefs Player Ruled Out Of AFC Title Game Claims Team Lied About Injury

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney claims the team lied about his injury status for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).

Toney, 25, who was ruled inactive on Saturday (January 27) due to a hip injury and personal reasons for the birth of his daughter, went on an expletive-laden rant during an Instagram Live on Sunday regarding his status.

“Y’all reading all this cap-a** s**? You didn’t believe it, I don’t give a f***,” Toney said. “Ain’t never been a n**** to do all that but man, that s*** cap.

“I’m not hurt. None of that s***. Save that s***. S*** my d*** too. I’m not hurt. None of that. It goes from hip to ankle to this to that.”