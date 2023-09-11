Kadarius Toney Returns To Social Media, Trolls Former Team
By Jason Hall
September 11, 2023
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made his return to social media to troll his former team, the New York Giants, after their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday (September 10) night.
Toney, 24, who just days prior deactivated his X account and restricted comments on his Instagram account after his own disappointing primetime performance, wrote, "Na Don't get quiet now...." while re-sharing ESPN's Instagram post of the Giants trailing the Cowboys 26-0 during their eventual 40-0 loss to his since-deleted Instagram story.
Toney, a former first-round pick was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick last October.
Update: #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney, coming off the worst game of his career, took a shot at the #Giants following their 40-0 loss to the #Cowboys— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 11, 2023
"Na Don’t get quiet now…"
Toney's twitter account has been shutdown but his IG account is still active, and seems he couldn't wait… https://t.co/Dp3G4cIBgI pic.twitter.com/fX3yT2pUAV
The former Florida Gators standout recorded one reception for one yard and dropped three of the five passes thrown his way during the Chiefs' 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday (September 8), including a crucial interception that deflected into the hands of Lions safety Brian Branch, who became the first rookie in NFL history to record an interception touchdown in his first career game, evening the score at 14-14 in the third quarter. Toney would later drop a deep pass that would've put Kansas City in field goal range trailing by one point with 2:25 remaining.
Numerous X users trolled the wide receiver after his struggling performance, which likely led to his decision to deactivate his account. Toney wasn't alone in his struggles, however, with several other Chiefs receivers dropping crucial passes during the loss. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes defended Toney after the game, acknowledging that the receiver missed time during training camp.
"Obviously, he wanted to play and fought in rehab hard so he could play," Mahomes said via Yahoo Sports. "Stuff is not always going to go your way, obviously, he would have wanted to catch a few of those in the game, but I have trust that he is going to be the guy that I go to in those crucial moments and he's going to make the catch and win us some games like he did last year and get him more and more reps. I'm sure that those drops will disappear."
The Chiefs will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2.