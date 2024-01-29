2 North Carolina Cities Named Among The 'Most Neighborly Cities' In America

North Carolina may be known around the country for its delicious barbecue, award-winning college sports and plentiful beaches, but the Tar Heel State is also home to two of the "most neighborly" cities in the entire country.

ALOT Travel searched around the U.S. for the friendliest cities to visit or even call home, compiling a list of the "most neighborly cities" in the country that have "strong community bonds" and that give the "feeling of knowing you can count on one another."

Two cities in North Carolina made the cut: Durham and Raleigh. Durham earned praise for its business boom, surrounding nature and "rich cultural community," while Raleigh was recognized for its desirable vibe, idyllic seasons and welcoming atmosphere.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Durham has a huge community that is business-friendly with a thriving food scene and rich cultural community. You literally can never run out of things to do in Durham. World-class Duke University strives to make the city a better place and puts it on the map each college basketball season. Its nickname 'City of Medicine' is perfect — more than 300 health and medical businesses and organizations are headquartered here, providing thousands of good-paying jobs and shelling out more than $1.2b in payroll. Add that to the natural beauty surrounding the city, and you've got yourself a home run!"

"Raleigh has spend most of the 21st century being one of the most desirable places to live — a strong nod to the culture and vibe that the city has. The climate is cool in the winter but warm in the summer, and all four seasons are noticeable. Being on the fringe of the Appalachian Mountains, the fall colors are amazing. Citizens enjoy a bevy of activities, helping them be one of the friendliest places on earth. A growing economy along with a huge variety of denominations allow everyone to feel welcoming."

Check out travel.alot.com to see more of the friendliest cities around the country.