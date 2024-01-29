North Carolina Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of North Carolina is Rose Hill, a small town in southeastern North Carolina that offers a unique attraction in the form of the world's largest frying pan.

Here's what the site had to say about North Carolina's most unusual town:

"Who would believe that the 'largest frying pan in the world,' as it's touted, is actually useful? Well, visitors of Rose Hill, North Carolina get to put this claim to the test every year at the North Carolina Poultry Jubilee — an event where hundreds of chickens are cooked up on this metal monstrosity.

"Drawing folks from far and wide, it even has its own Guinness Book of World Records listing! That's right — come for the world-famous buffet, and stay for your 15 minutes of fame, taking a pictures with one of the oldest and most popular tourist attractions in Eastern North Carolina."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.