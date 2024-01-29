2 Wisconsin Cities Named Among The 'Most Neighborly Cities' In America

Wisconsin may be known around the country as the land of dairy, delicious cheese and good beer, but the Badger State is also home to two of the "most neighborly" cities in the entire country.

ALOT Travel searched around the U.S. for the friendliest cities to visit or even call home, compiling a list of the "most neighborly cities" in the country that have "strong community bonds" and that give the "feeling of knowing you can count on one another."

Two cities in Wisconsin made the cut: Milwaukee and Madison. Milwaukee earned praise for for its numerous festivals, exciting sports legacies and achievable home values, while Madison was recognized for its diversity, close communities and fun outdoor activities that keep people active and entertained.

Here's what the site had to say:

"With a median home value of $131,951, Milwaukee offers a lot to new families. In addition to being in the land of cheese and beer, Milwaukee also is the land of waterslides. Milwaukee is known as the City of Festivals, hosting multiple every single weekend. With all that brew and cheese, it's hard to imagine anything but happiness. In addition, the Brewers and Bucks are building legacies and making the City of Suds a sports town."

"Long known as one of the best cities to live in, Madison has a wealth of opportunities for citizens and travelers. It's a great place for recent graduates and retirees to live, making the culture very diverse and resilient. The economy is stellar, and the city boasts some of the best hiking and biking trails in the country. [...] In tight-knit communities like Atwood, Monroe Street, Willy Street, and Johnson, you'll find an eclectic mix of architecture as well as diverse cultures colliding and welcoming everyone into their mix."

Check out travel.alot.com to see more of the friendliest cities around the country.