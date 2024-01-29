Wisconsin Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of Wisconsin is New Glarus, a small town settle by Swiss settlers that will have you imagining what life is like in a small European village.

Here's what the site had to say about Wisconson's most unusual town:

"If you're looking for a way to save some money on an international trip, why not check out New Glarus instead? Located in southern Wisconsin, this quirky little village was established by Swiss settlers back in 1845 and features plenty of Swiss-style architecture. Despite its humble origins, many residents still speak the original Swiss dialect, giving it an authentic feel you won't anywhere else.

"Plus, you can experience all that Switzerland has to offer without the hefty plane ticket! So get your cheese fondue ready — and don't forget your passports! — because a day trip to New Glarus is just the ticket for your next budget-friendly adventure!"

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.