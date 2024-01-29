5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

By Jason Hall

January 29, 2024

Photo: USGS

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday (January 29), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Aykol and centered at a depth of 10.0 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The USGS said there was one report of the earthquake being felt at the time of publication.

Aykol is located near the Kyrgyzstan-Chinese border where multiple earthquakes were reported exactly one week prior.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Aykol hours after a 7.0 earthquake struck Kyzyl-Suu, Kyrgyzstan, on January 22. Both earthquake came two days after another was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge on January 22. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).

The USGS said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt beyond the mid-ocean ridge, which is located along the floors of the south-west Indian ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Brazil on Sunday (January 28), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Taraucá and centered at a depth of 609.5 kilometers (about 378.7 miles).

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California last Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles).

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.