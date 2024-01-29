5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2024
A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday (January 29), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Aykol and centered at a depth of 10.0 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The USGS said there was one report of the earthquake being felt at the time of publication.
Aykol is located near the Kyrgyzstan-Chinese border where multiple earthquakes were reported exactly one week prior.
A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Aykol hours after a 7.0 earthquake struck Kyzyl-Suu, Kyrgyzstan, on January 22. Both earthquake came two days after another was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge on January 22. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 5.7 - 122 km WNW of Aykol, China https://t.co/DAK46TYwnb— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 29, 2024
The USGS said there were no reports of the earthquake being felt beyond the mid-ocean ridge, which is located along the floors of the south-west Indian ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean. A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck Brazil on Sunday (January 28), according to the United States Geological Survey.
The natural disaster was located in Taraucá and centered at a depth of 609.5 kilometers (about 378.7 miles).
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck California last Wednesday (January 24) night, according to the United States Geological Survey. The natural disaster was located in San Bernardino and centered at a depth of 15.5 kilometers (about 9.63 miles).