5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck China on Monday (January 29), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was located in Aykol and centered at a depth of 10.0 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The USGS said there was one report of the earthquake being felt at the time of publication.

Aykol is located near the Kyrgyzstan-Chinese border where multiple earthquakes were reported exactly one week prior.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Aykol hours after a 7.0 earthquake struck Kyzyl-Suu, Kyrgyzstan, on January 22. Both earthquake came two days after another was reported on the Southwest Indian Ridge on January 22. The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles).