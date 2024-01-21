6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Reported

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Southwest Indian Ridge on Saturday (January 20), according to the United States Geological Survey.

The natural disaster was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (about 6.21 miles). The USGS said there reports of the earthquake being felt beyond the mid-ocean ridge, which is located along the floors of the south-west Indian ocean and south-east Atlantic Ocean.

On Friday (January 19), a 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Alaska, the latest of several to hit the state in recent months. The natural disaster was located in Salcha and centered at a depth of 7.2 kilometers (about 4.47 miles).

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck Port Alexander one week prior, according to the United States Geological Survey.