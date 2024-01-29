Bill Belichick's Surprising Potential New Gig Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2024
Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick may potentially be in line for a surprising new gig after being passed over for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching job.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Belichick, 71, who was let go by the New England Patriots after 24 seasons earlier this month, could take a television position during the 2024 NFL season while he waits on more coaching gigs to open next offseason.
“He can sit out the year, potentially become maybe the most coveted coach next year,” Rapoport said via . “… Could be a consultant for a team, certainly a possibility as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if he joined us right here. Well not right here but right here in the TV world. Already won an Emmy [for his work on the NFL Network's '100 All-Time Team series']. Wouldn’t put it past him to try for another.”
The Insiders on @NFLGameDay: Bill Belichick, with no coaching landing spot, may land on TV; #Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh is set to bring on DC Jesse Minter from #Michigan; The #Eagles hire OC Kellen Moore, who will bring fresh ideas. pic.twitter.com/pk64U5C87L— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 28, 2024
Last week, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported that the Belichick was seen as a "short-term play," which raised concern for some within the Falcons' organization, specifically those who feared his extensive overhauling would once again need to be repeated after his eventual departure in the near future. Belichick was reported to have interviewed twice for the Falcons' head coaching job, which eventually went to Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Thursday.
Falcons owner Arthur Blank is reported to have potentially favored Belichick prior to interviews, but was willing to listen to the input of others within the organization, which led to the decision to hire Morris, who also entered interviews with high opinions, according to Graziano.
Belichick only interviewed for the Falcons' head coaching vacancy and could wait another year before entertaining another position, Rapoport reported last week.
The #Falcons were the only team to interview legendary coach Bill Belichick, and there are no known scheduled interviews. Potentially, Belichick could sit out the year and await an opportunity in 2025.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2024
