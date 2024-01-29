Bill Belichick's Surprising Potential New Gig Revealed

Six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick may potentially be in line for a surprising new gig after being passed over for the Atlanta Falcons' head coaching job.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Belichick, 71, who was let go by the New England Patriots after 24 seasons earlier this month, could take a television position during the 2024 NFL season while he waits on more coaching gigs to open next offseason.

“He can sit out the year, potentially become maybe the most coveted coach next year,” Rapoport said via . “… Could be a consultant for a team, certainly a possibility as well. I wouldn’t be surprised if he joined us right here. Well not right here but right here in the TV world. Already won an Emmy [for his work on the NFL Network's '100 All-Time Team series']. Wouldn’t put it past him to try for another.”