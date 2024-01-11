Tom Brady Responds To Bill Belichick's Departure From Patriots

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shared a tribute to his longtime former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following the team's announcement to part ways with the six-time Super Bowl champion.

"I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL," Brady wrote in an Instagram post. "He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons, I learned, were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization, to never Falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

"I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next."