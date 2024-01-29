Billie Joe Armstrong Says This Is One Of His Favorite Green Day Songs

Green Day just released their latest album Saviors, but during a new interview with Kerrang! about the project, the conversation briefly turned to its predecessor Father of All... and Billie Joe Armstrong casually mentioned that one of its tracks is one of his favorite Green Day songs ever.

“I love that record,” the frontman said. “We played Graffitia [live for the first time in October 2023], which is one of my favourite songs that we’ve ever had. The pandemic sort of pulled the rug out from underneath it. So to actually be able to go up and play it live in front of people and get the response… because we didn’t know what people actually thought. You’re gonna get people online that argue about it – ‘This doesn’t sound like this, and this should be more like this. Why are they doing this? Blah, blah, this sucks.’ But, actually, when you get in front of people – real people – and you hear an entire crowd singing it, it’s like, ‘Alright, that’s the truth, right there.’”

We'll have to wait and see if "Graffitia" is on the setlist when Green Day hit the road for their Saviors tour this summer, but one thing's for sure: they'll be playing both Dookie and American Idiot in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries. See a full list of North American tour dates below.

Green Day 2024 North American Tour Dates

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

$ = w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

^ = w/ Rancid and The Linda Lindas only