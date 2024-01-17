Green Day Are Playing Two Albums In Their Entirety During Saviors Tour

By Katrina Nattress

January 18, 2024

2023 When We Were Young Festival
Photo: Getty Images North America

Green Day's 2024 tour is in support of their upcoming album Saviors, but it also happens to be two important album anniversaries—Dookie turns 30 and American Idiot turns 20—and on Wednesday (January 17) the band confirmed they'll be playing both iconic albums in their entireties.

"🚨BIG NEWS🚨 Each night of The Saviors Tour we’re playing both Dookie AND American Idiot in full AND a bunch of your other favorites new and old all summer long," Green Day wrote on Instagram.

Bassist Mike Dirnt also spoke about the plans to Rolling Stone, saying: “What a f***in’ moment it’s going to be. We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”

Saviors drops on Friday (January 19). Green Day previewed the album with four singles—"One Eyed Bastard," "Dilemma," "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"—and surprised fans with a performance in an NYC subway station.

Check out their Instagram post and a full list of tour dates below. 

Green Day 2024 Tour Dates

05/30 – Monte do Gozo, ES @ O Son do Camino

06/01 – Madrid, ES @ Road to Rio Babel

06/05 – Lyon Decines, FR @ LDLC Arena *

06/07 – Nurnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/08 – Nurburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/10 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne – with Donots

06/11 – Hamburg, DE @ Trabrennbahn Bahrenfeld – with Donots

06/15 – Interlaken, CH @ Greenfield Festiva

06/16 – Milan, IT @ I Days – Hippodrome La Maura

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena – with The Interrupters

06/19 – Arnhem, NL @ GelreDome #

06/21 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford !

06/23 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park !

06/27 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park !

06/29 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium !

07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $

08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $

08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $

08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $

08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $

08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $

08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $

08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^

08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $

08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $

08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $

09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $

09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $

09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $

09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^

09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $

09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $

09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $

09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $

* = w/ The Interrupters

# = w/ The Hives and The Interrupters

! = w/ Nothing But Thieves and Maid of Ace

$ = w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

^ = w/ Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

