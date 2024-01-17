Green Day Are Playing Two Albums In Their Entirety During Saviors Tour

Green Day's 2024 tour is in support of their upcoming album Saviors, but it also happens to be two important album anniversaries—Dookie turns 30 and American Idiot turns 20—and on Wednesday (January 17) the band confirmed they'll be playing both iconic albums in their entireties.

"🚨BIG NEWS🚨 Each night of The Saviors Tour we’re playing both Dookie AND American Idiot in full AND a bunch of your other favorites new and old all summer long," Green Day wrote on Instagram.

Bassist Mike Dirnt also spoke about the plans to Rolling Stone, saying: “What a f***in’ moment it’s going to be. We’ve never done anything like this before. And there’s a really good chance we’ll never do it again.”

Saviors drops on Friday (January 19). Green Day previewed the album with four singles—"One Eyed Bastard," "Dilemma," "The American Dream Is Killing Me" and "Look Ma, No Brains!"—and surprised fans with a performance in an NYC subway station.

Check out their Instagram post and a full list of tour dates below.