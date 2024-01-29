Chrisean Rock Debuts Massive Face Tattoo Inspired By Blueface

"#freeblueface free my Daddy I love you papa @bluefasebabyy," she wrote in the caption.



Her latest tattoo dedicated to the father of her child comes shortly after Blueface was locked up over a parole violation. Blue turned himself into police earlier this month and won't be released until this summer. Chrisean, who was reportedly present when Blue got locked up, has been advocating for his release for the past two weeks despite their broken relationship.



In the months leading up to his incarceration, Chrisean Rock and Blueface had been at odds with each other for an array of reasons including their son Chrisean, Jr. The couple got into several arguments over the child's ancestry and engaged into other viral spats that played out on Instagram. At one point, Rock had even joined forces with Blueface's longtime girlfriend and mother of their children Jaidyn Alexis to throw all kinds of allegations about Blue into the blogosphere.



Now it looks like Chrisean is back on good terms with Blueface for the first time in months.