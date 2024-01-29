CM Punk 'Suffered Significant Injury' In Royal Rumble

WWE superstar CM Punk reportedly suffered a "significant injury" during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match on Saturday (January 27), Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported on Monday (January 29).

Sources within WWE didn't confirm Punk's exact injury diagnosis, though there is speculation that it was a torn tricep tendon injury, according to Meltzer. The sources also acknowledged that Punk, 45, whose real name is Phil Brooks, plans to address the situation during the live broadcast of 'RAW' in Tampa Monday (January 29) night.

The reported injury comes in Punk's first televised match since returning to the WWE after a nearly 10-year hiatus in November 2023. The former WWE champion walked out of the company -- and was later fired -- during the January 2014 'RAW' taping of 'RAW,' which took place one day after the 2014 'Royal Rumble' pay-per-view event in which he had his last televised match for the company, as well as 10 years to the day prior to Saturday's event.