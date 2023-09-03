AEW Fires CM Punk For Cause After Backstage Incident

"The incident was regrettable and it endangered people backstage, that includes the production staff, the people who help put the show on every week, innocent people who have nothing to do with it," Khan said. "I've been going to wrestling shows for over 30 years. I've been producing them on this network [TNT] for nearly four years. Never, in all that time, have I ever felt until last Sunday that my security, my safety, my life was endanger at a wrestling show.

"I don't think anybody should feel that way at work, I don't think the people I work with should feel that way and I had to make a very difficult choice today."

Various reports indicated that Brooks was involved in a backstage incident with fellow wrestler Jack Perry, the son of late actor Luke Perry, after Perry's match against HOOK. The two were previously reported to have been involved in a heated exchange when Brooks reportedly advised Perry not to use real glass in a segment.

During the live broadcast of his All In pre-show match, which took place minutes before Punk's show-opening match against Samoa Joe, Perry slammed HOOK into the windshield of a car, looked directly into the camera, knocked on the car's windshield and said, "real glass, go cry me a river."

Varying reports indicated that Brooks and Perry were involved in the Wembley Stadium incident during the brief period between their matches, with later reports claiming Khan and other production staff were dragged into the melee. Confirmed details were not released amid the investigation last week.

Brooks returned to AEW for the launch of Collision in June after being put "on ice" by Khan, as reported by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer in January. The former AEW and WWE champion's return came several months after he went on a tirade during his post-All Out media scrum prior to a physical altercation in September 2022, which launched an investigation into the incident and was later reported to have suffered a torn pectoral injury during his match that same night.

Brooks, who had won the AEW World Championship in the main event match of All Out, accused "irresponsible people who call themselves EVPs" of "spreading lies" and leaking information that he had falsely gotten his former best friend Scott 'Colt Cabana' Colton "fired," while also referring to former AEW Champion 'Hangman' Adam Page -- a longtime friend of Colton and The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson)), the EVPs in question -- as "an empty headed f*****g dumb f***" for going "out on national television and f*****g go into business for himself" during a promo opposite Punk ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing in May 2022.