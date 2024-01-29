Ohio Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of Ohio is Dublin, a city outside of Columbus that offers unique attraction in the form of "Cornhenge," the Midwest's answer to the iconic structure in England.

Here's what the site had to say about Ohio's most unusual town:

"If you're looking for a monument to visit, Stonehenge is overrated. For a much more meaningful and touching experience, why not pay a visit to Cornhenge instead? Located ini Dublin, Ohio, this strange monument was created by the Frantz Family in homage to Sam Frantz — the family's patriarch and legendary hybrid corn developer.

"It's a unique mixture of art and agriculture made of six towering ears of corn standing 20 feet tall next to an American flag. Although it may not be as grandiose or well-known as Stonehenge, Cornhenge is sure to provide a memorable experience."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.