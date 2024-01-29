WATCH: Taylor Swift Leads Travis Kelce To Emotional Moment With Brother
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2024
A video shared online shows pop superstar Taylor Swift leading her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to an emotional embrace between him and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, after his Super Bowl-clinching AFC Championship Game win against the Baltimore Ravens.
The clip, which was captured by Yahoo Sports' Jori Epstein, shows Swift telling Travis that Jason was "lagging behind us" as she directs the tight end to his brother, who he then greets him with a big hug and yells out "Big Yeti," a nickname he's called him on their 'New Heights' podcast.
"You keep your shirt on this time or what?" Travis asked Jason, referring to his viral shirtless moment in the AFC Divisional Round.
Jason is then heard telling Travis, "finish this motherf****r," referring to the Chiefs' upcoming Super Bowl LVIII appearance.
"I love you, big dawg," Travis told Jason as he gave him a hug.
Several videos posted online also showed Taylor and Travis sharing a kiss during the on-field postgame celebration.
Kelce recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the 19-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the Chiefs' opening drive. The Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, which will be a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, the first of Kansas City's four appearances in the past five seasons.
Swift has attended all of the Chiefs' games that haven't conflicted with her touring schedule since September and is expected to attend Super Bowl LVIII despite a scheduled 'Eras Tour' concert in Japan on the same weekend. The singer broke her silence on her relationship with Kelce while being featured as Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' last month.
Swift praised Kelce for "adorably" putting her "on blast" when he revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast last July that he attempted and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number while attending her 'Eras Tour' concert in Kansas City. Swift added that the two had spent "significant" time together before she initially attended a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in September, at which point they were already "a couple."
“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”
“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift added. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”