YFN Lucci Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo From Jail

Earlier this month, the Atlanta native pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was previously facing 12 counts including felony murder for the December 2020 murder of James Adams. Lucci didn't pull the trigger but he reportedly drove one of the cars that were involved in the shooting.



Lucci surrendered to police on January 13, 2021, and was thrown back jail a few months later after violating the terms of his release. He's been behind bars ever since. After the plea deal, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. Thanks to time served, he could be released in four months. As he prepares for his release, his attorney ensured his fanbase that his client won't participate in any other case.



"As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case," Lucci's attorney Drew Findling said. "By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."



Check out video from his recent court hearing before he cut his hair below.

