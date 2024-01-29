YFN Lucci Looks Unrecognizable In New Photo From Jail
By Tony M. Centeno
January 29, 2024
YFN Lucci is sporting a fresher look nowadays.
On Sunday, January 28, a new photo of the "Everyday We Lit" rapper surfaced on the Internet. The photo shows Lucci with a shaved head while rocking a white t-shirt and his orange jail pants. His lockless hairdo comes a few weeks after he was approved for a haircut and shave ahead of his trial. Even though he eventually agreed to a plea deal, it looks like he was still able to cash in the haircut. Once the photo went viral, fans began to comment on the rapper's unrecognizable appearance.
YFN Lucci shows off drastic new look in prison mugshot following sentencinghttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/eqnabhRqOp— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 29, 2024
Earlier this month, the Atlanta native pleaded guilty to one count of violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Lucci, born Rayshawn Bennett, was previously facing 12 counts including felony murder for the December 2020 murder of James Adams. Lucci didn't pull the trigger but he reportedly drove one of the cars that were involved in the shooting.
Lucci surrendered to police on January 13, 2021, and was thrown back jail a few months later after violating the terms of his release. He's been behind bars ever since. After the plea deal, Lucci was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation. Thanks to time served, he could be released in four months. As he prepares for his release, his attorney ensured his fanbase that his client won't participate in any other case.
"As he has maintained for three years now, Mr. Bennett will NOT cooperate in any other case," Lucci's attorney Drew Findling said. "By entering into this resolution, he will be eligible for parole in as early as four months from now. The prosecution has also agreed that he should be released early on parole and this will allow him to get back to his children, family and career."
Check out video from his recent court hearing before he cut his hair below.
YFN LUCCI BREAKS HIS SILENCE!!! @wsbtv https://t.co/VnqgANDH1D pic.twitter.com/WwiNHYhKnu— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) January 24, 2024