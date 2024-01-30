Influencer Debby Michels Found Dead At 30; Husband Admits To Killing Her

Brazilian fitness influencer Débora 'Debby' Michels was found dead yards away from her parents' home in Montenegro after being murdered by her husband, Alexander Gunsch, on Friday (January 26), according to local media outlet GZH Segurança via the New York Post.

Michels, 30, was found wrapped in a red cloth following a physical argument with Gunsch, 41, who later admitted to the killing and disposal of her body after turning himself in.

“Débora was a person very loved by everyone here in the community. Friends, family, everyone loved her,” her brother, Alex Michels, told GZH.

Gunsch told police that he lifted Michels by the neck and threw her against a wardrobe during the argument and claimed he was taking her to the hospital before realizing she was already dead, at which point he panicked and dumped her body in her parents' neighborhood.