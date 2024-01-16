Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead At 35

Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus, who gained notoriety for her major weight loss transformation, died at the age of 35 after suffering cardiac arrest, the New York Post reports.

"I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you ❤️," a translated post on De Jesus' Instagram account stated.

De Jesus, a mother of four from her previous marriage, died four months after marrying George Kowszik, whom she lived with in Boston, according to Jam Press via the New York Post. The 35-year-old had previously revealed her battle with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes a rash with itchy and scaly patches, which dated back to July 2023.