Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead At 35
By Jason Hall
January 16, 2024
Brazilian influencer Mila De Jesus, who gained notoriety for her major weight loss transformation, died at the age of 35 after suffering cardiac arrest, the New York Post reports.
"I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother. We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you ❤️," a translated post on De Jesus' Instagram account stated.
De Jesus, a mother of four from her previous marriage, died four months after marrying George Kowszik, whom she lived with in Boston, according to Jam Press via the New York Post. The 35-year-old had previously revealed her battle with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes a rash with itchy and scaly patches, which dated back to July 2023.
“It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected,” De Jesus wrote in a post shared in October. “Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath.”
De Jesus gained a massive social media following after undergoing gastric bypass surgery on October 5, 2017, which she recently commemorated in an Instagram post showing her before and after photos in November.
"Thirteen years between one picture...six years since a decision that changed my life in so many ways," De Jesus wrote in a translated caption. "On one side Mila aged 22 and on the other Mila aged 35, how much we change huh, how we grow and how we learn. Pride girl pride 😌💜 #bariatrica 🦋 #beforeandafter #bypass."