Massachusetts Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Massachusetts?

This state staple is well known for being the setting of a popular 1980's TV sitcom among other claims to fame. Offering customers a classic pub setting, this restaurant is not only the perfect place to grab a bite to eat, but the perfect place to grab a pint as well! Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Massachusetts is Cheers located in Boston.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Many know Cheers in Boston, Massachusetts, as the setting for the hit 1980s NBC sitcom of the same name. However, the restaurant was popular long before the show premiered. According to the restaurant's website, Cheers was originally named the Bull and Finch Pub and opened in 1969 as a neighborhood spot for classic American grub and beers. Today, it's a landmark in Boston, attracting tourists from all over to grab a pint in the place where everybody knows your name."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.