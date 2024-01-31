One Michigan City Named Among The 'Happiest Cities' In The US

Are you happy with where you live?

Happiness is a very objective ideal that can differ from human to human based on preference and personality. What makes you happy might not make someone else happy. Similarly, it might take a little bit more for someone to be happy than it takes for you to be happy, or vice versa.

Regardless of preference, there is one city in Michigan that is loved by tourists and locals alike. This city seems to bring about a sense of "happiness" that you cant find just anywhere.

According to a list compiled by Travel Alot, the happiest city in Michigan is Grand Rapids ranking 7th on the list. Other cities on the list include Sarasota, Florida, McAllen, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and more!

So, what makes this city so special? Let's find out!

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about the happiest city in Michigan:

"One of the reasons Grand Rapids residents have to be prideful is that their community has a particularly diverse economy. Because of this, it's been able to escape the downturn other auto industry-centric cities in Michigan. Though the winters may be cold, there are pleasant parks along the Grand River to frequent during warming months of the year."

For a continued list of the happiest cities in the country visit travel.alot.com.