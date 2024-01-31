One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Happiest Cities' In The US

Are you happy with where you live?

Happiness is a very objective ideal that can differ from human to human based on preference and personality. What makes you happy might not make someone else happy. Similarly, it might take a little bit more for someone to be happy than it takes for you to be happy, or vice versa.

Regardless of preference, there is one city in Minnesota that is loved by tourists and locals alike. This city seems to bring about a sense of "happiness" that you cant find just anywhere.

According to a list compiled by Travel Alot, the happiest city in Minnesota is St. Paul ranking 17th on the list. Other cities on the list include Sarasota, Florida, McAllen, Texas, Boston, Massachusetts, and more!

So, what makes this city so special? Let's find out!

Here's what Travel Alot had to say about the happiest city in Minnesota:

"Minneapolis-Saint Paul residents say they aren't worried about money and are proud of their community. Plus, they aren't too shabby when it comes to being active. The area comes in at #2 on our list of 15 Fittest Cities in America. Low cost of living and tons of public parks sound pretty happy to us."

For a continued list of the happiest cities in the country visit travel.alot.com.