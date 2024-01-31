Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Pennsylvania?

This state staple has been around for over a century and has exhibited no signs of slowing down. Serving delicious cuisine in a classic atmosphere, this special eatery is known far and wide for its appearance in 2006's "Rocky Balboa" among other films.

The extraordinary restaurant in question specializes in carbs, serving up some of the most delicious Italian food (ravioli, tortellini, spaghetti, steak, and more) that the state has to offer.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is the Victor Cafe located in Philadelphia.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Established in 1918, Victor Cafe in Philadelphia specializes in Italian food, offering customers ravioli, tortellini, and steak. However, the restaurant isn't known just for its food. Victor Cafe's claim to fame is its appearances in the "Rocky" franchise, when the restaurant appeared in "Rocky Balboa" in 2006, according to the restaurant's website, and in its spinoff, "Creed." In the movies, the restaurant is called Adrian's."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants across the country visit businessinsider.com.