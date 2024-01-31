Quavo Responds After Fans Debate Whether He's Bigger Than Chris Brown

The conversation about Quavo and Chris Brown happened amid the latest update in their years-long feud. Both superstars were spotted seated next to each other at Rhude' fashion show in Paris a couple of weeks ago. They didn't make a scene during the show, but afterward, Brown took to social media and shot down any suspicions that they had patched things up.



“Can’t pick who you sit by,” CB said. “F**k all that growth s**t. N***a not finna fumble my bag for little n****s.”



The BREEZY singer and the Rocket Power rapper have been at odds ever since Quavo reportedly got into a relationship with Brown's ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Their beef escalated after Migos and Brown's entourage got into a scuffle outside of a BET Awards after party in 2017. A few years later, they got into a spat online over who was the best basketball player in Hip-Hop after Quavo and Jack Harlow won the 2021 All-Star Weekend Celebrity game against 2 Chainz and Lil Baby.



See the clip that sparked all the debates below.