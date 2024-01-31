Supplements Recalled In Florida Pose 'Life-Threatening' Side-Effects

A company is voluntarily recalling all lots of branded supplements sold across Colorado after an undeclared, "life-threatening" drug was discovered.

Neptune Resources, LLC announced they've recalled Neptune's Fix Elixir, Neptune's Fix Extra Strength Elixir, and Neptune's Fix Tablets because they contain tianeptine, an antidepressant not FDA-approved for medical use, according to a food safety alert issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday (January 29).

No adverse events connected to these recalled products have been reported as of Monday.

Officials warn children, adolescents, and young adults aged 25 and younger could experience life-threatening behavior, including suicidal ideation, if they consume these supplements. People who may unintentionally overdose may be at risk of suffering several symptoms, including confusion, seizures, drowsiness, dry mouth, and shortness of breath, the alert reads.

"The risks of adverse effects associated with use of tianeptine along with antidepressants, known as monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOls), are potentially serious and life-threatening," the agency added.

Customers can recognize these products by Neptune's Fix logo, which features an illustration of the Roman God Neptune with a green beard and a trident. Neptune Resources confirmed the tainted supplements were distributed and sold nationwide. They've also notified both distributors and customers about the undeclared tianeptine.

FDA officials urge anyone who has these supplements to stop using them, destroy them, or return them to the place of purchase immediately.

Consumers can visit FDA's website for contact information, pictures, and additional details about the recall.