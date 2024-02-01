Train, REO Speedwagon Create Special Mashup For First Joint Performance

Train and REO Speedwagon surprised fans with a brand new mashup, fusing their most popular hits together during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (January 31).

The seamless performance stands out as Train frontman Pat Monahan and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin's first time taking the stage together. Monahan was first to grab the mic, belting the beginning of "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" as the excited crowd cheered loudly.

After the first verse, the melody slightly changed, and Cronin walked out singing, "I should have seen by the look in your eyes baby, there was something missing," continuing into the chorus of 1980's "Keep On Loving You." As the performance proceeds Cronin and Monahan go back and forth, singing the lyrics interchangeably without missing a beat.