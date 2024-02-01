Train, REO Speedwagon Create Special Mashup For First Joint Performance
By Logan DeLoye
February 1, 2024
Train and REO Speedwagon surprised fans with a brand new mashup, fusing their most popular hits together during Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (January 31).
The seamless performance stands out as Train frontman Pat Monahan and REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin's first time taking the stage together. Monahan was first to grab the mic, belting the beginning of "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)" as the excited crowd cheered loudly.
After the first verse, the melody slightly changed, and Cronin walked out singing, "I should have seen by the look in your eyes baby, there was something missing," continuing into the chorus of 1980's "Keep On Loving You." As the performance proceeds Cronin and Monahan go back and forth, singing the lyrics interchangeably without missing a beat.
The mashup that we never knew we needed and now cannot live without concluded with the final lyrics of "Drops of Jupiter (Tell Me)." The lights lowered, and the two artists embraced to close out the first of many joint performances.
Train and REO Speedwagon announced a co-headlining tour on Monday (January 29) set to bring generations together for a summer of music and fun staring in Somerset, Wisconsin this July! The Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour, featuring special guests Yacht Rock Revue, will extend through September. Tour stops include Houston,Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Toronto, Ontario, and more!
The standouts will be performing at Los Angeles' Whiskey a Go Go tonight (February 1) to celebrate the tour announcement.
General tickets sales for the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour will go on sale on Friday (February 2) at 10:00 a.m. local time.