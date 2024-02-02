2024 iHeartPodcast Awards: See The Full List Of Nominees
By Taylor Fields
February 5, 2024
The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford are coming up next month (on March 11th live from SXSW), and the nominees are officially here!
This year's iHeartPodcast Awards will celebrate all of your favorite podcasts, taking place during this year's SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, March 11th at 8pm CT, and is set to once again honor the best and most innovative industry podcasts and creators of 2023.
Nominees across categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including comedy, crime, news, tv and film, sports, food, business and more. And as in previous years, podcast fans will help decide the winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford award by voting online at iHeartPodcastAwards.com from February 5th through February18th. This year’s nominees in the category include “Crime Junkie,” “The Daily,” “My Favorite Murder,” “New Heights,” “Normal Gossip,” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” “The Retrievals,” “Scamanda,” “SmartLess” and “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.” Fan voting has officially begun and will run through February 18th. See the full list of 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards nominees below.
Additionally, this year's iHeartPodcast Awards will recognize the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s expanding role in today’s popular culture with several industry Icon Awards. Maggie Freleng, a Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter and producer, and Jason Flom, a former artists and repertoire (A&R) music executive, activist and Lava for Good CEO who works with The Innocence Project, will both be honored with the 2024 Social Impact Award for their work on the podcast “Wrongful Conviction.” Jonathan Goldstein, audio industry veteran, author and podcast host of “Heavyweight,” will be honored with the 2024 Pioneer Award.
The Awards will also honor the podcast "Rotten Mango" with the Innovator Award presented by YouTube. The Innovator Award celebrates the voices that are breaking new creative ground in podcasting, and "Rotten Mango" continues to show unique storytelling through both audio and video.
Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartPodcast Awards via a video stream in partnership with YouTube on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The event will then be availble on demand following the initial livestream. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on select iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and through the iHeartRadio app.
2024 iHeartPodcast Awards Nominees
Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford:
- Crime Junkie
- The Daily
- My Favorite Murder
- New Heights
- Normal Gossip
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- The Retrievals
- Scamanda
- SmartLess
- Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Best Business & Finance:
- Direct Deposit
- How I Built This
- MoneyWatch with Jill Schlesinger
- Networth & Chill with Your Rich BFF
- Planet Money
Best Comedy:
- Baby, This is Keke Palmer
- Handsome
- SmartLess
- This Is Important
- Why Won't You Date Me
Best Crime:
- Crime Junkie
- The Girlfriends
- The Retrievals
- Scamanda
- Something Was Wrong
Best Pop Culture:
- Las Culturistas
- I've Had It
- Just B with Bethenny Frankel
- Search Engine
- Watch What Crappens
Best Food Podcast Award Presented by Planet Oat:
- Cereal Killers
- Hungry for History
- Recipe Club
- The Splendid Table
- Sporkful
Best Wellness & Fitness:
- Huberman Lab
- Maintenance Phase
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- On Purpose with Jay Shetty
- Therapy For Black Girls
Best History:
- Mobituaries with Mo Rocca
- Revisionist History
- Slow Burn
- Throughline
- You're Wrong About
Best Kids & Family:
- Good Inside with Dr. Becky
- Kids Short Stories with Mr. Jim
- Sound Detectives
- Story Pirates
- The Suga
Best Music:
- Disgraceland
- Million Dollaz Worth of Game
- Popcast
- Questlove Supreme
- Song Exploder
Best News:
- The Daily
- Pivot
- Pod Save America
- Today Explained
- Up First
Best Fiction:
- Ad Lucem
- Full Body Chills
- The Mantawauk Caves
- Radio Rental
- The Space Within
Best Sports:
- Around The NFL
- Club Shay Shay
- The Dan Le Batard Show
- New Heights
- Pardon My Take
Best Science:
- Hidden Brain
- Inner Cosmos
- Ologies
- Radio Lab
- StarTalk
Best Technology:
- All-In
- Hard Fork
- Lex Fridman Podcast
- TED Radio Hour
- Vergecast
Best Ad Read:
- Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend
- Heavyweight
- How Did This Get Made?
- Say More with Dr. Sheila
- SmartLess
Best Overall Host:
- Joe Budden (The Joe Budden Podcast)
- Jonathan Goldstein (Heavyweight)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Wiser Than Me)
- Laci Mosley (Scam Goddess)
- Nicole Byer (Why Won’t You Date Me?)
Best Overall Ensemble:
- The 85 South Show
- Handsome
- New Heights
- SmartLess
- Today, Explained
Best Political:
- The Ben Shapiro Show
- CNN Inside Politics
- Countdown with Keith Olbermann
- NPR Politics Podcast
- Pod Save America
Best TV & Film:
- Drama Queens
- Films to be Buried With
- Give Them Lala w/ Lala Kent
- How Did This Get Made?
- Pop Culture Happy Hour
Best Spanish Language:
- La Brega
- Cassettes
- Duolingo Spanish
- Leyendas Legendarias
- Transportista: Who Murdered Captain Coral? (Spanish version)
Best Advice / Inspirational:
- Getting Curious
- Dear Chelsea
- Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast
- This Keeps Happening with Vienna Pharaon
- We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle
Best Beauty & Fashion:
- Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak
- Articles of Interest
- Fool Coverage with Manny MUA and Laura Lee
- The Goop Pursuit: Healing in a Sick Society
- Lipstick On The Rim
Best Travel:
- As Told By Nomads
- Atlas Obscura
- The Travel Hacking Mom Show
- Travel With Rick Steves
- Women Who Travel
Best Green:
- Climate of Change
- Discarded
- Living on Earth
- TED Climate
- Sea Change
Best Spirituality & Religion:
- The Bible in a Year with Fr. Mike Schmitz
- The Bible Recap
- Elevation with Steve Furtick
- On Being with Krista Tippett
- Women Evolve
Best Branded Podcast:
- Crimson Hearts Collide (Hallmark Media)
- Love In Gravity (ViiV Healthcare)
- Mind the Business (Intuit Quickbooks)
- Symptomatic (Novartis)
- Townsizing (HGTV)
Best Emerging:
- Classy
- Handsome
- How to Destroy Everything
- I’ve Had It
- The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff
Best International:
- CTV Question Period with Vassy Kapelos (Canada)
- Dichosa Sexualidad (Mexico)
- The Fold (New Zealand)
- The Imperfects (Australia)
- Rocio Cordova (Mexico)