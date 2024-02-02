2024 iHeartPodcast Awards: See The Full List Of Nominees

The 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards presented by The Hartford are coming up next month (on March 11th live from SXSW), and the nominees are officially here!

This year's iHeartPodcast Awards will celebrate all of your favorite podcasts, taking place during this year's SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas at the Fairmont Hotel on Monday, March 11th at 8pm CT, and is set to once again honor the best and most innovative industry podcasts and creators of 2023.

Nominees across categories include podcasts from all creators, distributors and platforms with a judging panel composed of blue-ribbon podcast industry leaders, creatives and visionaries who will determine the winners in categories including comedy, crime, news, tv and film, sports, food, business and more. And as in previous years, podcast fans will help decide the winner of the coveted Podcast of the Year presented by The Hartford award by voting online at iHeartPodcastAwards.com from February 5th through February18th. This year’s nominees in the category include “Crime Junkie,” “The Daily,” “My Favorite Murder,” “New Heights,” “Normal Gossip,” “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” “The Retrievals,” “Scamanda,” “SmartLess” and “Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus.” Fan voting has officially begun and will run through February 18th. See the full list of 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards nominees below.

Additionally, this year's iHeartPodcast Awards will recognize the creators, organizations and podcasts that have made groundbreaking contributions to podcasting’s expanding role in today’s popular culture with several industry Icon Awards. Maggie Freleng, a Pulitzer-Prize winning reporter and producer, and Jason Flom, a former artists and repertoire (A&R) music executive, activist and Lava for Good CEO who works with The Innocence Project, will both be honored with the 2024 Social Impact Award for their work on the podcast “Wrongful Conviction.” Jonathan Goldstein, audio industry veteran, author and podcast host of “Heavyweight,” will be honored with the 2024 Pioneer Award.

The Awards will also honor the podcast "Rotten Mango" with the Innovator Award presented by YouTube. The Innovator Award celebrates the voices that are breaking new creative ground in podcasting, and "Rotten Mango" continues to show unique storytelling through both audio and video.

Fans can tune in to watch this year's iHeartPodcast Awards via a video stream in partnership with YouTube on iHeartRadio's YouTube channel. The event will then be availble on demand following the initial livestream. The ceremony will also be broadcast live on select iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide, and through the iHeartRadio app.