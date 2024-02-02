Blueface Accused Of Violating Probation In Las Vegas Shooting Case

Blueface's Las Vegas-based attorney Kristina Wildeveld told 8 News Now that the judge cited cell phone footage from a concert Blue did in Utah back in December. The video reportedly shows a moment during the when the "Thotiana" rapper allegedly called a woman on stage and instructed his fiancee Jaidyn Alexis to punch the woman. Blueface plans to cooperate and turn himself into Las Vegas police after he's released from jail in Los Angeles in July.



The 27-year-old artist was prohibited from using alcohol or drugs including marijuana while he was on probation. He was also barred from the Las Vegas Strip and downtown unless he had to work. As part of his release, he was also supposed to attend impulse control counseling, stay away from the victim of the shooting, comply with a curfew and provide access to smart devices and social media apps to the Division of Parole and Probation among other things.



Blueface was already warned by the Nevada judge upon her ruling last year. Now it's possible that Blueface could serve even more time behind bars.