Illinois Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Illinois?

This state staple is known far and wide for its standout sandwiches among other delicious, classic, deli menu items. Future customers can look forward to trying the Reuben sandwich and corned beef hash that returning customers continue to rave about to this day, despite the restaurant being open for eight decades! This restaurant, whose name we are about to reveal, also serves unique plates like tongue topped with mushrooms among other interesting creations.

Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Illinois is Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen in Chicago.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Named by Time Out as "the most prominent Jewish deli in Chicago," Manny's Cafeteria and Delicatessen has been owned by four generations of the same family for 80 years, according to the restaurant's website. In addition to classic deli fare like Reuben sandwiches and corned beef hash, the restaurant also serves unique dishes like tongue and mushrooms."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.