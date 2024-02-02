Nebraska Eatery Named 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The Entire State

Have you been to the most famous restaurant in Nebraska?

This state staple is known far and wide for the variety of comfort food that is served that keeps customers coming back for more. The food at this eatery is so good that it has received praises from the Food Network and "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" host Guy Fieri himself! Customers are welcomed into a world of casual dining and excellent service the second they open the menu. How can you go wrong with fried chicken and burgers, not to mention Fieri's favorite, the "pig-ear sandwich?"

Locals and tourists alike cannot get enough of this restaurant.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider, the most famous restaurant in all of Nebraska is Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha.

Here's what Business Insider had to say about the most famous restaurant in the entire state:

"Big Mama's Kitchen in Omaha, Nebraska, specializes in comfort food, serving fried chicken and burgers. Food Network considers the restaurant one of its "Top Places to Eat," and on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," host Guy Fieri said his favorite is the pig-ear sandwich."

For the full list of the most famous restaurants in the country visit businessinsider.com.