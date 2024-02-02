North Carolina Woman 'Started Screaming' After Winning Huge Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate

February 2, 2024

Photo: Justlight/iStock/Getty Images

A woman in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after picking up a lucky ticket in a recently-launched lottery game.

Candy Oliver, of Reidsville, recently purchased a $5 Money Bag scratch-off ticket from the Gibsonville Shell on N.C. 87 North, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The Money Bag game launched in December with four top prizes of $100,000.

"I like to buy the new scratch-offs when they come out," she said of her choice of ticket.

As Oliver quickly discovered, her decision to pick up a ticket from a new game proved to be a winning one. After scratching off the ticket, she found she was the lucky winner of one of the game's $100,000 prizes. Of course, she couldn't help but immediately start celebrating.

"I started screaming until I was out of breath," Oliver told lottery officials, laughing. She added, "I was overwhelmed. I couldn't believe it."

Oliver claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (February 2), taking home a total of $71,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.

"I'm just really, really happy," she said.

According to lottery officials, two top prizes of $100,000 in the Money Bag game remain to be claimed following Oliver's win.

