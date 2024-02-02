North Carolina Woman 'Started Screaming' After Winning Huge Lottery Prize
By Sarah Tate
February 2, 2024
A woman in North Carolina is celebrating a huge win after picking up a lucky ticket in a recently-launched lottery game.
Candy Oliver, of Reidsville, recently purchased a $5 Money Bag scratch-off ticket from the Gibsonville Shell on N.C. 87 North, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. The Money Bag game launched in December with four top prizes of $100,000.
"I like to buy the new scratch-offs when they come out," she said of her choice of ticket.
As Oliver quickly discovered, her decision to pick up a ticket from a new game proved to be a winning one. After scratching off the ticket, she found she was the lucky winner of one of the game's $100,000 prizes. Of course, she couldn't help but immediately start celebrating.
"I started screaming until I was out of breath," Oliver told lottery officials, laughing. She added, "I was overwhelmed. I couldn't believe it."
Oliver claimed her prize at lottery headquarters on Friday (February 2), taking home a total of $71,501 after all required state and federal tax withholdings.
"I'm just really, really happy," she said.
According to lottery officials, two top prizes of $100,000 in the Money Bag game remain to be claimed following Oliver's win.