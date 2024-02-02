Ohio Eatery Named The 'Most Famous Restaurant' In The State

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people visit just to say they have been there, the establishment that even celebrities seem to flock to.

According to a list compiled by Business Insider — basing its picks on culinary awards, appearances in movies and television, and celebrity sightings — the most famous restaurant in all of Ohio is RED the Steakhouse in Cleveland. Not only does this popular eatery serve delicious food, it has also seen a host of famous faces, including some of the Kardashians.

RED the Steakhouse is located at 417 Prospect Avenue E.

This is what Business Insider had to say about Ohio's most famous restaurant:

"Red Steakhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, is well-known for its steak, pasta, and seafood, and the eatery even has the Kardashian stamp of approval. In an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians,' Kim and Kourtney dined at Red Steakhouse, according to Refinery 29."

To read up on more of the most famous restaurants in the country, check out the full list at businessinsider.com.