Only True Kentuckians Go Grocery Shopping Here

Grocery shopping is a routine yet essential task that connects us to the heart of our daily sustenance.

Whether navigating fully stocked aisles or scrolling through virtual carts, the journey of selecting ingredients and essentials intertwines practicality, preference and sometimes a hint of culinary inspiration.

Join Daily Meal in discovering what the best grocery store in every U.S. state is:

“Even though there's plenty of increased competition these days from Amazon Prime, Fresh Direct, meal kit companies, and other delivery services, supermarkets remain an essential part of American life. And in every state, one supermarket chain, be it a big national chain or a smaller chain we wish were national, stands out from the pack.

For this list, we have included brick-and-mortar grocers, local markets, supermarkets, membership-only warehouse clubs, and nationwide department store retailers that have supermarkets within their retail locations. Convenience stores, delis, farmers markets, and technology-based shops like Peapod were not considered.”

Good Foods Co-op is the most popular grocery store in Kentucky:

“Good Foods Co-op in Lexington is the only locally owned and operated cooperative grocery in central Kentucky. The grocer works with more than 250 Kentucky farmers and producers and offers organic produce, natural local meats, sustainably fished seafood and made-from-scratch baked goods. There's also a hot buffet, salad bar, organic juice bar, and coffee bar with free Wi-Fi in the dining areas. Shoppers don't need to be part of the co-op to shop; however, the co-op's "owners" get access to special sales and events.”