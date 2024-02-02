Ramen, with its humble origins in Japan, has captivated the hearts and palates of people worldwide. The allure lies in its warm blend of chewy noodles, rich broth and a wide assortment of toppings. Beyond being a simple dish, ramen represents a cultural and culinary journey, inviting enthusiasts to savor the complexity and comfort found in each steaming bowl.

Love Food put together a list of the most delicious bowl of ramen in every state and where to try them:

“There's something ultra-satisfying about digging into a warm bowl of ramen, and you can find brilliant takes on this Japanese dish across America. Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you prefer your noodles served with a twist, we've got you covered. Read on for our pick of the best bowls of ramen in every US state.

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated.”

The most delicious ramen in Texas is The OG at Ramen Tatsu-ya:

"With five locations across Austin and one in Houston, this fun, contemporary ramen joint is taking Texas by storm. It offers a simple menu, with eight ramen bowls and a wide choice of extra toppings, from tofu to Brussels sprouts. The OG is a straightforward, no-fuss tonkotsu ramen – a creamy pork-bone broth with roasted pork, finished with wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds."