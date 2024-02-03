Brad Pitt Wins Legal Battle Against Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

February 3, 2024

Audi Celebrates AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi
Photo: Getty Images

Brad Pitt has secured a triumph in his ongoing legal clash with Angelina Jolie over their $500 million French vineyard, Château Miraval, sources revealed.

The 60-year-old Moneyball star has been entangled in legal battles in both California and Luxembourg, asserting his claim to a controlling interest in the prestigious vineyard after Jolie, 48, sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, the owner of Russian vodka giant Stoli.

The couple initially acquired the estate together, with Pitt holding 60 percent ownership and Jolie 40 percent.

Following their 2014 marriage at the winery, Pitt gifted Jolie an additional 10 percent, resulting in a 50-50 asset division upon their separation in 2016.

However, Pitt challenged the legitimacy of Jolie's share sale, contending that her agreement was not binding, and he should maintain 60 percent ownership.

Sources close to the case explained that the Luxembourg court has provisionally ruled in favor of Pitt, directing that the extra 10 percent reverts to him until a final decision is made.

This interim arrangement, akin to an escrow, allows Pitt to maintain a 60/40 split, signifying control over the property during the ongoing legal battle, which is anticipated to extend for at least another year.

It's crucial to note that this ruling is not definitive but a temporary measure amidst the protracted legal proceedings.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.