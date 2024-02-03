Brad Pitt Wins Legal Battle Against Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has secured a triumph in his ongoing legal clash with Angelina Jolie over their $500 million French vineyard, Château Miraval, sources revealed.

The 60-year-old Moneyball star has been entangled in legal battles in both California and Luxembourg, asserting his claim to a controlling interest in the prestigious vineyard after Jolie, 48, sold her shares to Yuri Shefler, the owner of Russian vodka giant Stoli.

The couple initially acquired the estate together, with Pitt holding 60 percent ownership and Jolie 40 percent.

Following their 2014 marriage at the winery, Pitt gifted Jolie an additional 10 percent, resulting in a 50-50 asset division upon their separation in 2016.

However, Pitt challenged the legitimacy of Jolie's share sale, contending that her agreement was not binding, and he should maintain 60 percent ownership.

Sources close to the case explained that the Luxembourg court has provisionally ruled in favor of Pitt, directing that the extra 10 percent reverts to him until a final decision is made.

This interim arrangement, akin to an escrow, allows Pitt to maintain a 60/40 split, signifying control over the property during the ongoing legal battle, which is anticipated to extend for at least another year.

It's crucial to note that this ruling is not definitive but a temporary measure amidst the protracted legal proceedings.