Demi Lovato is addressing the choice to perform "Heart Attack" at an American Heart Association event, aiming to clarify any confusion that arose after headlining the AHA’s annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection concert in New York City.

In response to queries, Lovato's representative explained to Entertainment Weekly that they chose the track to emphasize the "mind-heart connection," considering it a poignant moment to champion the women present at the event.

Before launching into the song, Lovato provided a thoughtful introduction, addressing the room and delving into the connection between the mind and the heart. The representative emphasized that it was a beautiful moment, shedding light on Lovato's intention to make a positive impact.

An attendee corroborated the singer's explanation, affirming that Lovato had shared her reasoning for selecting the song before her performance. Notably, online users pointed out Lovato's personal connection to heart issues, recounting their own heart attack following a 2018 overdose, as revealed in their documentary Dancing with the Devil.

Despite potential pushback, Lovato expressed their enthusiasm for supporting the charity on Instagram, urging women to "rock your red" to raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, acknowledged as "women’s greatest health risk."

This performance for the AHA comes months after the release of their album Revampled, featuring rock versions of their songs, including hits like "Heart Attack" and "Cool for the Summer." Lovato, in an interview with Rolling Stone, explained how they tweaked the melody and aimed for higher notes in the rock rendition of their songs.