Olivia Rodrigo Duets With Sheryl Crow In Surprise Nashville Performance

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

September 30, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo graced the stage alongside a musical legend in a heartwarming Music City performance.

The talented GUTS artist shared a delightful Instagram post, featuring herself and the iconic musician Sheryl Crow, 61, at the renowned Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. The photo captured a serene moment as Rodrigo and Crow relaxed in salon chairs, engrossed in various copies of Vogue magazine. Crow cradled the August 2023 issue with Rodrigo as the cover star.

Their rendezvous wasn't just about reading. Of course, the duo serenaded an intimate audience together. Rodrigo harmonized flawlessly with Crow as they performed Crow's 1996 classic, "If It Makes You Happy," with Crow strumming an acoustic guitar.

In her Instagram caption, an elated Rodrigo exclaimed, "Pinch me! Sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time, Sheryl Crow. What an honor!"

Crow reciprocated the sentiment, sharing Rodrigo's post and adding, "Funnest day ever with the amazingly brilliant @oliviarodrigo! What a talent!! And the loveliest young woman!"

This musical connection was no surprise, as Crow had previously presented Rodrigo with Billboard's Woman of the Year award in 2022, praising her as an enduring, up-and-coming talent. Rodrigo shared her admiration, expressing gratitude for Crow's presence.

Amidst the celebration, Rodrigo's sophomore album, GUTS, enjoyed immense critical and commercial success.

Rodrigo recently announced an eagerly anticipated tour kickstarting in February 2024.

