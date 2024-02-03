Drugs Found In Child's Stroller After Mother Caught Shoplifting

A California woman was arrested after allegedly shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in El Cajon, California.

The El Cajon Police Department said that 29-year-old Tytiana Johnson was pushing a baby stroller around the store and covertly removing the anti-theft tags from the clothing.

After the woman left without paying, an employee called the police. Officers arrived and tracked down Johnson nearby, taking her into custody.

While searching the baby stroller, officers found illegal drugs, which were within arm's reach of her child. Her child was taken into protective custody.

Johnson, who has a lengthy criminal record, is facing charges of grand theft.

"The El Cajon Police Department will use every resource available to hold criminals who commit these types of thefts accountable. Criminal acts will not be tolerated and will have consequences for those who commit them," El Cajon Police Chief Mike Moulton said in a statement on Facebook.

Officials did not say if she was facing charges for the drugs.