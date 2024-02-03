As the Super Bowl draws near, the pressing question on everyone's minds revolves around Taylor Swift's potential presence at the game, where her boyfriend Travis Kelce is set to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Uncertainty looms due to Swift's prior commitment – a concert in Tokyo, Japan, scheduled for the night preceding the Super Bowl.

Swift's devoted fans have been meticulously calculating whether the Grammy-winner can make it back to the U.S. in time for the game. Worries have surfaced that she might miss witnessing the Chiefs' showdown with the San Francisco 49ers or possibly compromise the quality of her concert to ensure timely attendance.

In response to these concerns, the Japanese embassy issued a statement on February 2, reassuring everyone that Swift could comfortably return if she boards a plane immediately after her Tokyo show.

The statement cleverly integrated references to Swift's albums, stating, "Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins."

The embassy acknowledged the fervor in Japan for Swift's "Eras Tour" and assured fans that the talented performer could both captivate Japanese audiences and stand by the Chiefs in Las Vegas.

Swift's upcoming shows in Japan, marking her return to the tour since November 2023, include performances at the Tokyo Dome on February 7, with three additional shows following on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.