Watch Stevie Wonder, More Honor Late Legends During Grammy's In Memoriam
By Logan DeLoye
February 5, 2024
Audience members and at-home viewers got chills during the "In Memoriam" portion of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards as artist after artist delivered touching tributes to honor deceased music industry legends that left us in 2023.
Stevie Wonder kicked off the tributes from the piano as he performed, "For Once In My Life" and other Tony Bennett hits alongside a recording of the late icon. The old friends sang together, just like they used to, as photos of industry greats who passed away last year flashed across on the screen behind Wonder. The artist gave a heartfelt speech before the tribute, stating that he would miss Bennett "forever." Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023.
Stevie Wonder's In-Memoriam performance at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/ImkVcHdTzp— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024
Continuing the In Memoriam portion of the night, Annie Lennox delivered an emotional rendition of Sinéad O' Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" as the crowd swayed to the beat of the music. O' Connor passed away on July 26, 2023.
Holy shit. Annie Lennox. pic.twitter.com/DpYKcLyj5L— Mike Damone (@damone_mike) February 5, 2024
As the artists transitioned to the next tribute, the late Jimmy Buffett, who passed away on September 1, 2023, took over the screen singing breezy seaside hit, "Come Monday."
Shortly after, Lenny Kravtiz introduced Jon Batiste to the stage to pay tribute to Clarance Avant, also known as the "Black Godfather," for his numerous contributions to the music industry including his work with Bill Withers. The audience was speechless as Batiste delivered an angelic performance of "Lean On Me," and "Ain't No Sunshine," originally performed by Withers. Avant passed away on August 13, 2023.
Jon Batiste performs during the In-Memoriam at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/vJXD4XGMfz— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024
Oprah Winfrey took the stage to conclude this year's In Memoriam, bringing Fantasia Barrino on stage to pay tribute to the iconic Tina Turner, who passed away on May 24, 2023, with a dazzling performance of "Proud Mary." Barrino went into the crowd and danced with Beyoncé and Dua Lipa to close out an unforgettable Grammy's In Memoriam.