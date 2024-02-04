Watch Stevie Wonder, More Honor Late Legends During Grammy's In Memoriam

Audience members and at-home viewers got chills during the "In Memoriam" portion of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards as artist after artist delivered touching tributes to honor deceased music industry legends that left us in 2023.

Stevie Wonder kicked off the tributes from the piano as he performed, "For Once In My Life" and other Tony Bennett hits alongside a recording of the late icon. The old friends sang together, just like they used to, as photos of industry greats who passed away last year flashed across on the screen behind Wonder. The artist gave a heartfelt speech before the tribute, stating that he would miss Bennett "forever." Bennett passed away on July 21, 2023.