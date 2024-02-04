SZA Brings Her Hits To Life In Stunning Action-Packed Performance

From there, SZA enlists a slew of ninjas to join her as she performs "Kill Bill." While she sings and dances to the record, two guys in suits attack her squad of ninjas with swords. They barely lasted 10 seconds on stage before her team took them out.



SZA received nine nominations including categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Before she hit the stage, she had already won the award for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance thanks to her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers "Ghost in the Machine." SZA wasn't at the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony to accept her awards, but the team behind her SOS album was there to pick up the trophies on her behalf. Right after her set, she wont the award for Best R&B Song.



The last time she racked up nominations was in 2022 when her song "Good Days" and her collaboration with Doja Cat "Kiss Me More" earned her five nods. SZA and Doja Cat ended up winning the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was the first time both artists won a Grammy.



Watch more moments from SZA's performance below.