SZA Brings Her Hits To Life In Stunning Action-Packed Performance
By Tony M. Centeno
February 5, 2024
SZA came through with all her hits during her debut Grammy performance.
On Sunday night, February 4, the most nominated artist of the night hit the stage at the Crypto.com Arena to belt out the best songs from her critically-acclaimed album SOS. She opened with a quick recap video of her career from her early days to the end of her iconic "SOS Tour," and reflected on being the most nominated artist of the year. The performance began while she sang "Snooze" with a burning trash can and an alley behind her. She concludes by slitting her ex-boyfriend's throat as she segues into her next hit.
They say revenge is best served cold, but tonight it was served LIVE at the 66th #GRAMMYs by @SZA! pic.twitter.com/6pyTHFy2QG— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024
From there, SZA enlists a slew of ninjas to join her as she performs "Kill Bill." While she sings and dances to the record, two guys in suits attack her squad of ninjas with swords. They barely lasted 10 seconds on stage before her team took them out.
SZA received nine nominations including categories like Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Before she hit the stage, she had already won the award for Best Progressive R&B Album and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance thanks to her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers "Ghost in the Machine." SZA wasn't at the GRAMMY Premiere ceremony to accept her awards, but the team behind her SOS album was there to pick up the trophies on her behalf. Right after her set, she wont the award for Best R&B Song.
The last time she racked up nominations was in 2022 when her song "Good Days" and her collaboration with Doja Cat "Kiss Me More" earned her five nods. SZA and Doja Cat ended up winning the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. It was the first time both artists won a Grammy.
Watch more moments from SZA's performance below.
It is giving cinema. SZA: The GRAMMY Performance is now playing on the silver screen. 📺⁰Don’t miss any moment from the 66th #GRAMMYs, watch on @CBS NOW. pic.twitter.com/1Hvrz1ukox— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) February 5, 2024
SZA performs "Kill Bill" at the 2024 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/kLO7G1Tuhb— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2024
— SZA’S FULL PERFORMANCE OF SNOOZE & KILL BILL AT THE 2024 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/ORKZEdwTZk— ✧✶ ★･ˎˊ˗ (@CELESTlALY) February 5, 2024