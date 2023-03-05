Fans at SZA's recent New York show on her SOS Tour were treated to a genre-blending surprise. During her first of two shows at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Saturday night (March 4th), the singer brought our indie darling Phoebe Bridgers for a surprise performance of their collab "Ghost In The Machine" off SZA's sophomore album SOS.

In a video shared by The Hollywood Reporter, Bridgers sings her verse from the song: "You said all of my friends are on my payroll/ You're not wrong, you're an a—hole/ Screaming at you in the Ludlow/ I was yours for free/ I don't get existential/ I just think about myself and look where that got me/ Standin' on my own in an airport bar or hotel lobby/ Waiting to feel clean/ That's so f—ing boring."