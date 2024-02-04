Travis Scott Breaks Chairs After Bringing Out Playboi Carti For Fiery Set

By Tony M. Centeno

February 5, 2024

Travis Scott brought his "Circus Maximus Tour" to the Grammys during his iconic performance.

On Sunday night, February 4, La Flame delivered an eye-popping set during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. Before he began his performance, Scott explained that the songs he was about to perform were part of the portal that takes fans to UTOPIA. He kicked things off with a somber performance of "My Eyes" and then moved on to his other fan favorite "I Know." Once fire spewed up from the stage, Scott went wild and brought out special guest Playboi Carti to perform their cult hit "FE!N."

Carti delivered his verse while the "GOD'S COUNTRY" rapper began to destroy a set of folding chairs that was on the stage. Thankfully, nothing else on stage was damaged.

This is the second time Scott performed at the Grammy Awards. Back in 2019, he delivered two songs from his Astroworld album, "Stop Trying to Be God" and "No Bystanders." This time around, Travis Scott performed songs off his fourth studio LP, which was nominated for Best Rap Album. His popular album was in the running along with Nas' King's Disease III, Metro Boomin's HEROES & VILLAINS, Killer Mike's MICHAEL and Her Loss by Drake & 21 Savage.

The awards show took place while the "MELTDOWN" rapper nears the end of the second leg of his "Circus Maximus Tour." Travis Scott extended his string of shows and brought other friends with him like Veeze, Babyface Ray and Skilla Baby.

Catch more reactions to Travis Scott and Playboi Carti below.

