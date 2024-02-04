Victoria Monet & Daughter Hazel Wear Matching Dresses At The 2024 Grammys
By Tony M. Centeno
February 4, 2024
Victoria Monét and her adorable daughter captivated fans with their matching outfits at the Grammys.
On Sunday night, February 4, the "On My Mama" singer brought her family as special guests at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. She was joined by her partner John Gaines and her two-year-old daughter Hazel, who wore a kid-sized version of her stunning copper-colored dress. Hazel wasn't too excited to be at the awards show. Monét and Gaines took turns carrying her daughter as they walked the red carpet. At one point, Hazel even cried for Monét after the singer saw Ariana Grande's special message for her.
Victoria Monét reacts to Ariana Grande's congratulatory #GRAMMYs message! pic.twitter.com/9xDePXlil6— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 4, 2024
“My friend, you deserve this one million times over @victoriamonet !!!!” Grande wrote in her Instagram Story. “I am so deeply proud of and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league. We’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers. It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into other, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happy does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf**kin MOMENT!!!!!”
Monét ascended down the red carpet after she won the Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best R&B Album for her critically-acclaimed debut solo album Jaguar II. Because of her early wins, her daughter Hazel became the youngest artist to earn a golden gramophone in the award show's history due to her appearance on the album's closing track "Hollywood." Monét is also up for several other awards tonight including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.
Check out more shots of Victoria Monét and her daughter below.
Mama #VictoriaMonét looks fly on the #GRAMMYs red carpet. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VtNJQX9HQA— E! News (@enews) February 4, 2024
Victoria Monét walks the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards with her 2-year-old daughter Hazel, who is the youngest nominee in history. pic.twitter.com/rHzVEsMea3— AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) February 4, 2024
.@VictoriaMonet, Hazel and John Gaines pose together at the #GRAMMYs red carpet pic.twitter.com/g7ywoaPG4i— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2024