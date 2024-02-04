“My friend, you deserve this one million times over @victoriamonet !!!!” Grande wrote in her Instagram Story. “I am so deeply proud of and happy for you there are no words. You have worked so hard and given so much of yourself to this industry for so, so long while quietly being in your absolute own league. We’ve talked about this happening since the day we met and over many tour bus sleepovers. It is the greatest joy to see the goodness you have poured into other, into your collaborators (I am so incredibly lucky to be one of them) over the years pouring right back into you. Happy does not begin to cover it. This is your motherf**kin MOMENT!!!!!”



Monét ascended down the red carpet after she won the Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical and Best R&B Album for her critically-acclaimed debut solo album Jaguar II. Because of her early wins, her daughter Hazel became the youngest artist to earn a golden gramophone in the award show's history due to her appearance on the album's closing track "Hollywood." Monét is also up for several other awards tonight including Best New Artist and Record of the Year.



Check out more shots of Victoria Monét and her daughter below.