Why Miley Cyrus Almost Missed Her First Grammy Win

By Rebekah Gonzalez

February 5, 2024

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus just won her first ever Grammy but she nearly missed the special moment! On Sunday night (February 4th), Cyrus took home the Grammy award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her 2023 smash hit "Flowers," beating out some stiff competition including Billie Eilish (“What Was I Made For?”), Doja Cat (“Paint the Town Red”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Vampire”), and Taylor Swift (“Anti-Hero”). 

After receiving the award from the legendary Mariah Carey, Cyrus revealed that she almost missed the category, which was one of the first of the night, because she had been stuck in LA traffic in the rain earlier that night. Luckily Miley was able to make it to the awards show in time and have her moment, with Mariah Carey, no less.

“This M.C. is gonna stand by this M.C. for this because this is just too iconic,” Cyrus said during her acceptance. “Oh my god, I just got stuck in the rain in traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment. I could miss the award but I can’t miss Mariah Carey.”

Cyrus is still up for five other awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards: Album of the Year (Endless Summer Vacation), Record of the Year (“Flowers”), Song of the Year (“Flowers”), Best Pop Vocal Album (Endless Summer Vacation), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile).

Find out if Miley will take home another Grammy tonight by staying updated with our Winners page. You can also see how all of music's biggest stars strutted their stuff on the Grammys red carpet here.

Miley Cyrus
