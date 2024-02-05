Alec Benjamin Reveals New Music Is His 'Most Mature' Yet

Alec Benjamin impressed fans with his stunning iHeartRadio LIVE performance and also gave some new details about his impending new album. On Monday, February 5th, fans used their VR headsets to tune into Benjamin's performance exclusively in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Benjamin kicked off his performance with his 2018 song "If I Killed Someone For You." The singer felt the need to explain himself after he revealed he was told to look directly into the cameras for the performance but felt that the subject matter of the lyrics was a bit intense for that. "I didn't kill anybody. I didn't, I swear," Benjamin laughed with the audience.

He continued the performance with "If We Have Each Other," a song he wrote for his sister, who was in the audience along with their mother. The two supported him as he worked to develop his music career by busking on the streets and outside of venues. "I'd rather be here," Benjamin said during a Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's EJ. "I wanted it so bad and I knew I'd do whatever it took but there's a lot of nights of like, 'Am I really gonna get there? Did I?' Part of [thinks] yes and part of me [thinks] no. Part of me wants to ask my mom," he laughed looking up towards his mom in the audience.