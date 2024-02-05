Beloved Lake Town Named Washington's 'Most Romantic Weekend Getaway'

There's nothing like some alone time with that special someone. Many couples take a trip to grow closer, spice up the romance, or simply have a great time without worrying about others. While there are an endless amount of choices, certain places are amazing for an intimate party of two. These romantic destinations tend to have plenty of activities, swoon-worthy settings, and a good amount of cozy accommodations and restaurants to set the mood perfectly.

That's why Thrillist revealed the best romantic getaway in each state. When it comes to Washington state, writers say Lake Chelan is the best weekend getaway for a pair of lovebirds. Here's why they picked this beloved location:

"Tucked in a sun-soaked Cascade Mountains valley, Lake Chelan feels custom-made for a quiet, intimate escape for couples. It’s home to Washington’s most criminally overlooked wine country, where more than 30 tasting rooms are waiting to give you a taste of the terroir. The laid-back small town vibes pair beautifully with the sweeping mountain lake views, and the unexpectedly perfect weather makes it easy to golf, hike, or hit the crystal waters. Set up camp at Campbell’s Resort for water views from your private balcony, and get ready to let the mountain air set the mood in one of the country’s most scenic small towns."