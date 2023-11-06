Washington Destination Ranked Among America's 'Most Romantic Small Towns'

When it comes to looking for a romantic destination, there's nothing more intimate than a small town. With plenty of unique boutiques and tourist attractions and fewer crowds to interrupt those special moments, these locations are perfect for spending some quality time with your significant other.

That's why New York Travel Guides unveiled its list of the "most romantic" small towns in the United States. Writers combed through 600 American locations and picked out 140 based on places to stay, activities, historic architecture and scenery, and cozy coffee shops and restaurants.



A beloved town in Washington state ranked in the Top 40, and that's Leavenworth! Coming in the No. 35 spot, here's why writers think you should consider this spot for your next lovers' trip:

"Nestled in the Cascade Mountains, Leavenworth, Washington, is a gorgeous small town that is perfect for a romantic getaway. From doing a sleigh ride in winter to having authentic German food to tasting locally brewed beers, there are plenty of romantic things to do in Leavenworth. Leavenworth resembles a Bavarian Village, which adds to the town’s romantic ambiance. In addition, there are plenty of romantic places to stay in Leavenworth, including cozy bed & breakfasts and luxury hotels."

Here are the Top 10 most romantic small towns, according to the rankings:

Carmel-by-the-Sea, California Sedona, Arizona St. Augustine, Florida Aspen, Colorado Laguna Beach, California Provincetown, Massachusetts Jackson, Wyoming Estes Park, Colorado Ashland, Oregon Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Leavenworth wasn't the only Washington destination on the list. To see which cities and towns also appeared in the rankings, visit New York Travel Guides' website for the full study.