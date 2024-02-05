King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

King Charles III announced he's diagnosed with cancer in a statement shared by Buckingham Palace on Monday (February 5) via NBC News.

"During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted," the emailed statement reads. "Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

Buckingham Palace didn't specify the form of cancer or the stage in which it was found in its announcement and didn't specify when King Charles, 75, who ascended the throne during a coronation in May several months after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, would return to duties. King Charles recently underwent a "corrective procedure" for an enlarged prostate at a private London clinic at which point his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales, 42, also underwent an unspecified abdominal surgery last month.

The princess is still recovering from the procedure and unlikely to return to her royal duties before March 31. Prince William, is scheduled to return to his royal duties, making his first public appearance since his wife's health scare at the Air Ambulance Charity Gala Dinner in London on Wednesday (February 7).

No additional details on the King's status were made available at the time of the announcement on Monday.